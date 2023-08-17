Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Las Vegas-area man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend

A man was arrested after allegedly killing his girlfriend in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said. (KVVU)
By Cody Lee and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused of killing his girlfriend at their residence in the central Las Vegas Valley Monday evening.

Officers responded to the residence near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway and located a man, identified as James Gina III, 50, and a deceased female victim.

Officers said SWAT also responded to the home.

According to police, detectives were able to establish that Gina was the victim’s boyfriend and the suspect in the case.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder involving a deadly weapon.

It is unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford
Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Final Sturgis Rally stats released
GoFundMe created for family of Minnesota man who died near the Boundary Waters
Justin Michael Sperl
Body recovered in Boundary Waters identified as missing Marshall man
Sheldon Tulio, of Sioux Falls, was also involved in that crash.
Sioux Falls man recalls involvement in fiery I-90 crash: “My seatbelt saved my life”

Latest News

The Lahaina wildfire has brought unimaginable devastation, heartbreak and loss.
HNN SPECIAL: ‘Stories of Survival’ showcases perseverance, bravery of the people of West Maui
LGBTQ+ rights supporters rally in support of transgender youth outside the state Legislative...
Veto overridden: Ban on gender-affirming care for minors takes effect in North Carolina
This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says police should return computers and cellphones seized in raid on newspaper
Mayor Paul TenHaken and artist Walter Portz spoke Wednesday morning about a piece of public art...
Sioux Falls artist to paint “largest mural in the state” on side of downtown parking ramp
FILE - Jerry Moss, right, and Herb Alpert, co-founders of A&M Records, appear during their...
Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88