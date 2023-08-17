Residents in Maui dealing with uncertainty amidst fires

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the death toll rises due to wildfires in Maui, families are left picking up the pieces and dealing with heartbreaking loss.

Melissa Tumbleson grew up in Dell Rapids but has been living in Hawaii for the last 15 years with her boyfriend and two daughters on the island of Maui. They have not had to leave their home yet, but there are still fires raging nearby,

Tumbleson and her family have been fortunate in some ways and unfortunate in others. Fire has not reached their home, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t felt any effects from the fires.

“The future of the infrastructure of Hawaii is definitely up in the air,” Tumbleson said. “Stores during the daytime get pretty insanely busy. A lot of issues with talking about our supply chain. Things were stocked on the shelves for the most part, but what goes the fastest and what they’re limiting is things like diapers, paper towels, formula, that’s another huge one.”

For three days at the start of the fires, their family was without power, but they had two generators, flashlights and stocked with batteries.

They have a number of animals on their five acres of land. With the danger of the fires, they have had to evacuate the larger animals to a fenced-in pasture elsewhere.

Tumbleson originally decided to move out to Hawaii after visiting friends who live there a few times and learning of a program she was interested in. She met her boyfriend there and they started their family soon after.

Her boyfriend’s work has been on the frontlines assisting with fighting these fires, helping provide information on the situation with the fires for Melissa and her neighbors who are also very involved. They share information with neighbors and community members through private Facebook groups.

The fires rage on, but Tumbleson said communication lines from the county have not been clear to those who have not evacuated. They’ve had to rely on each other in their tight-knit community to get information out.

“We just want facts. Just tell us the percent of containment,” Tumbleson said. “That’s usually the number one thing that they’re good at communicating and they’re not. If they have a plan in place, share it with the public. It’s time to be transparent. I just feel like everything’s hush-hush.”

Tumbleson works in property management and has been able to work remotely. She said that the biggest need for those on the island is long-term shelter. While they have been successful in getting a few displaced families from Lahaina into long-term shelters, she has found it difficult to help.

“It’s hard to get red tape off of actually wanting to take action due to their concern of liability. Just imagine you lose your home, you lose your job, all of your belongings all destroyed all at one time. And these poor people are sleeping out in their vehicles,” Tumbleson said.

Tumbleson also expressed disappointment about the lack of communication regarding FEMA relief and other programs offering assistance.

Her family in South Dakota has been concerned for their safety throughout the last week. Right now, they’re fortunately safe, but they continue to live in uncertainty.

“It gives me a lot of anxiety. The future is uncertain,” Tumbleson said. “Who knows, we still have our stuff ready to go should we need to bolt last minute.”

Things may get worse before they get better. Tropical storms are threatening to impact the island within the coming days and Tumbleson said that there was a noticeable change in the wind picking up Wednesday.

As a reminder, you can still join Gray Television and Dakota News Now and give hope for Hawaii.

Text “FireRelief” to 51555 to make a donation and all of the funds will be used to support those affected by the disaster.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.