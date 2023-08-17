SD Department of Corrections accused of inadequate disability accommodations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Regardless of where a person lives in the country, the federal government provides certain rights for those with disabilities, including within the South Dakota Department of Corrections. But the DOC has had a rocky history with ADA complaints and now new concerns are coming to light.

In 2018, the US Department of Justice and the South Dakota Department of Corrections entered an agreement that eliminated potential civil action. The agreement addressed complaints alleging the South Dakota State Penitentiary and Mike Durfee Prison in Springfield were not accessible to inmates with disabilities. It also included a list of required improvements. The agreement expired in October 2021 and concerns have been mounting again.

Nieema Thasing, the president of the Brookings Human Rights Commission, visits two inmates at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

“I’m not saying a prison is supposed to be, you know, a fairy tale kind of a visit. That’s not what I’m saying,” Thasing said.

She’s noticing barriers for disabled inmates and correctional officers see them too.

“Things don’t get fixed. The lift chair up on the hill; that thing hasn’t worked,” said one officer who wished to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation.

Thasing said disabled inmates have resorted to other measures.

“I have seen people crawling up the stairs to get to church. And the lift is supposed to be working, and it’s not working,” Thasing said.

We asked the DOC about the lift chair. A spokesperson’s response said it broke and was reported on the same day, July 28. Four sources said it was broken months earlier.

When presented with this information, the spokesperson wrote back, saying,

“Since the chairlift stopped working on July 28, staff have had a plan in place to move the services for any offender who signs up for religious services and may need an accommodation.”

Our I-team received reports of the inoperable lift chair weeks before the official date from the DOC and the anonymous officer and Thasing both backed up those reports, saying it was in January.

We contacted the Department of Justice. A spokesperson encouraged anyone with knowledge of ADA violations to file a report with their agency.

Back up on the hill on North Drive in Sioux Falls, the anonymous officer said the ADA concerns are a symptom of a larger problem.

“Governor Noem tried to make a change,” the officer said. “My philosophy is they didn’t go far enough down the chain. I hope we can find some solutions because it’s nerve-wracking.”

Another anonymous officer echoed the same concerns and added that keeping inmates from religious services removes another tool for lives to change.

“If we don’t give them the resources to not re-offend of course they’re going to re-offend,” they said.

In addition to the information regarding the broken lift chair, our I-team was also told about narrow doorways in Springfield and Sioux Falls. An inmate who uses a wheelchair can’t pass on his own, because there is no room for his hands to operate the wheels on the chair.

