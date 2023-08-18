10pm Sportscast Thursday, August 17th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The HS Football season kicked off Thursday night. Highlights from games in Menno and Colman. The Northern Wolves are developing good chemistry in fall camp. The Canaries go for a series win in Kansas City and SDSU and USD host home soccer games to open their seasons. Plus the Vikings have a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.