Aberdeen School District teachers receive grants from Public Schools Foundation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New teachers in the Aberdeen Public School District have some extra money for readying their classrooms thanks to the Aberdeen Public Schools Foundation.
Each of 20 new teachers in the district were given $200.
Foundation Director Gretchen Sharp presented checks to the teachers on Thursday during training.
The following 20 teachers received grants:
- Alexander Bellefeuille, Central High School
- Megan Daniels, Central High School
- Karen De Brine, Central High School
- Kara Flakus, Central High School
- Matthew Jacobsen, Central High School
- Lindsey Landenberger, Central High School
- Erin Englert, Holgate Middle School
- Haylee Mork, Holgate Middle School
- Lauren Brendel, Simmons Middle School
- Nathan Gonnelly, Simmons Middle School
- Allison King, Simmons Middle School
- Kennady Thompson, Simmons Middle School
- Mariah William, Simmons Middle School
- Ashley Fink, Lincoln Elementary School
- Sydney Hepperle, Lincoln Elementary School
- Kennedy Sohler, May Overby Elementary School
- Megan Weber, May Overby Elementary School
- Morgan Mewes, Mike Miller Elementary School
- Hattie Weismantel, Mike Miller Elementary School
- Megan Tiede, Simmons Elementary School
The grants may be used to purchase supplies and items to set up their new classrooms.
“The Aberdeen Public Schools Foundation Board saw how much our first-year teachers were investing from their own pockets to set up their classrooms and wanted to help,” Sharp said. “We are proud to welcome and support our newest teachers with grant funds to assist them as they set up their very first classrooms.”
