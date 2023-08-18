Aberdeen School District teachers receive grants from Public Schools Foundation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New teachers in the Aberdeen Public School District have some extra money for readying their classrooms thanks to the Aberdeen Public Schools Foundation.

Each of 20 new teachers in the district were given $200.

Foundation Director Gretchen Sharp presented checks to the teachers on Thursday during training.

The following 20 teachers received grants:

Alexander Bellefeuille, Central High School

Megan Daniels, Central High School

Karen De Brine, Central High School

Kara Flakus, Central High School

Matthew Jacobsen, Central High School

Lindsey Landenberger, Central High School

Erin Englert, Holgate Middle School

Haylee Mork, Holgate Middle School

Lauren Brendel, Simmons Middle School

Nathan Gonnelly, Simmons Middle School

Allison King, Simmons Middle School

Kennady Thompson, Simmons Middle School

Mariah William, Simmons Middle School

Ashley Fink, Lincoln Elementary School

Sydney Hepperle, Lincoln Elementary School

Kennedy Sohler, May Overby Elementary School

Megan Weber, May Overby Elementary School

Morgan Mewes, Mike Miller Elementary School

Hattie Weismantel, Mike Miller Elementary School

Megan Tiede, Simmons Elementary School

The grants may be used to purchase supplies and items to set up their new classrooms.

“The Aberdeen Public Schools Foundation Board saw how much our first-year teachers were investing from their own pockets to set up their classrooms and wanted to help,” Sharp said. “We are proud to welcome and support our newest teachers with grant funds to assist them as they set up their very first classrooms.”

