Affordable housing trust proposed for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new proposal for an affordable housing trust that would help ensure homes are available for the community was the featured topic at Thursday’s public information session.

The proposal would allow those who are low-wage earners to have the opportunity to find housing that they can afford in Sioux Falls.

“It’s going to help,” said Kenley Lamberty with Sioux Falls Thrive. “But who can actually use the funds is anybody who can create the housing, redevelop the housing that’s been run down and vacant, and now they want to get this trust fund to use it to actually develop new housing or redevelop housing.”

The first reading for the housing trust fund will be Tuesday, September 5 during the city council meeting.

