Butterfly House hosting Bugapalooza

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A day full of creepy crawlies and education is coming to the Butterfly House and Aquarium for Bugapalooza this Saturday.

“Bugapalooza is a wonderful free family event that we’re going to have right outside of the Butterfly House,” said Denise DePaolo. “You don’t need to pay admission to have a lot of fun. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., we’re going to have lots of creepy crawlies, our ambassador animals from the zoo, lots of community partners with fun activities and giveaways and prizes and just lots of fun for the whole family.”

You will be able to see and interact with a variety of animals this weekend!

“Our spider will make an appearance — our Goliath birdeater — and our New Caledonian gecko will make an appearance. He’s a tiny little gecko who can grow to about the size of my forearm, but right now, he’s only about six inches. And then the other fun guys we’ll have are things like giant millipedes, and then we’ll also have a series of cockroaches and probably a frog will be coming out for everybody to see,” said DePaolo.

For the biologists who work closely with these creatures every day, educating the community is very important.

“It’s my favorite thing in the world,” said biologist Colton Eckstrand. “I love when I can have people see my wonderful little creepy crawlies, and they can move from, ‘That’s yucky,’ to, ‘That’s really interesting. That’s really cool, and that’s really important.’”

You can come out to the Butterfly House and Aquarium this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to learn more about animals like this.

