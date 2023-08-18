Avera Medical Minute
Canaries win series in Kansas City with 8-4 victory on Thursday night

Birds reach .500 mark with 10th win in 11 games
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (Dakota News Now) -A month ago the Canaries appeared to be out of the playoff race. But an 8-game win streak changed that and Thursday night the Birds looked to make it 10 wins in 11 games by winning their series in Kansas City against the first place Monarchs.

They won 8-4 and got back to the .500 mark for the first time since mid May when they were 3-3.

