Car swerves to avoid deer, hits over 10 vehicles at Tri-State Auto Sales
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you were driving along Floyd Blvd Friday morning you may have seen several vehicles damaged at an auto sales business.
The Sioux City Police Department says Thursday night a driver lost control and struck multiple parked cars at the Tri-State Auto Sales on Floyd Blvd.
Police say at about 10:45 p.m. a driver going northbound on Floyd tried to avoid a deer and ended up losing control of their vehicle. When the vehicle swerved, it ended up hitting 13 parked cars in the Tri-State Auto Sales lot.
