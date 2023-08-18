Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Car swerves to avoid deer, hits over 10 vehicles at Tri-State Auto Sales

This picture shows damage at Tri-State in Sioux City.
This picture shows damage at Tri-State in Sioux City.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you were driving along Floyd Blvd Friday morning you may have seen several vehicles damaged at an auto sales business.

The Sioux City Police Department says Thursday night a driver lost control and struck multiple parked cars at the Tri-State Auto Sales on Floyd Blvd.

Police say at about 10:45 p.m. a driver going northbound on Floyd tried to avoid a deer and ended up losing control of their vehicle. When the vehicle swerved, it ended up hitting 13 parked cars in the Tri-State Auto Sales lot.

This diagram shows the SCPD's account of how the vehicles at Tri-State Auto Sales were damaged.
This diagram shows the SCPD's account of how the vehicles at Tri-State Auto Sales were damaged.(Sioux City Police Department)

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pursuit started and went all the way to Yankton County.
2 women arrested after running over Sioux Falls officer, leading pursuit in stolen vehicle
The Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls has closed to the public.
Delbridge Museum of Natural History closing
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford
Baelyn Schwab received a liver transplant last year after a diagnosis of idiopathic acute liver...
3-year-old from Aberdeen receives a camper from Make-A-Wish

Latest News

A Heat Advisory will be in effect in central South Dakota today from 1 p.m. CDT until 8 p.m....
Heat advisory: Right back into the oven
Hundreds of people attend the Aug. 17, 2023, grand opening of a Veterans Affairs outpatient...
With reorganization plans squashed for now, VA celebrates new Rapid City clinic
Police find more that 170 fentanyl pills during drug search warrant, Moorhead man arrested
Police find more than 170 fentanyl pills during drug search warrant, Moorhead man arrested
New teachers in the Aberdeen Public School District have some extra money for readying their...
Aberdeen School District teachers receive grants from Public Schools Foundation