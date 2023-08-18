Avera Medical Minute
Dakota News Now Summer Road Trip Live Show from Aberdeen

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday was the next stop on Dakota News Now’s Summer Road Trip series, continuing in the Hub City.

Brian Allen, Anndrea Anderson, and meteorologist Lexie Merley took the trip to Aberdeen to look at the town’s history, new developments downtown, the impact of pheasant hunting, and Northern State University’s plans for the fall semester. You can watch the full Road Show here, all live from the Brown County Fairgrounds.

