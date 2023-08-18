Avera Medical Minute
DANR and DOH announce air quality alert for parts of South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources alongside the Department of Health issued an air quality alert for areas of the state affected by settling wildfire smoke.

According to DANR, settling wildfire smoke could cause low visibility and increased fine particulate matter pollution.

The alert is in effect through Sunday, or until conditions improve. Children, seniors, and those who have heart or lung conditions are advised to minimize outdoor activities this weekend and keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors.

You can track the PM2.5 concentrations on the DANR’s website as well as read an explanation of the air quality index.

