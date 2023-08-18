DC3 asking for moratorium to change wind turbine ordinance

DICKINSON COUNTY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Residents in Dickinson County, Iowa are expressing concern over future wind turbines on their properties.

The Dickinson County Concerned Citizens (DC3) has been distributing ads in the Lake News Shopper and yellow postcards to residents. DC3 say that outside energy companies are doing their best to push for more wind turbines without the input of those who will be affected by them.

Three wind turbine projects are being proposed in Dickinson County to build up to 203 turbines. They have wind turbines in the county already, but the proposed turbines can be close to 400 feet taller than the ones currently in use, a height that would rival the tallest building in Iowa.

“As a group, we decided that we needed to start sharing that information and let our neighbors know about that, and as more and more people became aware of these proposed projects in our county, there was concern,” said Kris Van Kleek, a concerned citizen from Dickinson County.

If it wasn’t for mail sent to Aaron Janssen, awareness of the project wouldn’t;t be so high. Members of DC3 said that the lack of transparency about the projects has been intentional. Some landowners have already signed leases for their land to be part of the projects, but non-participating landowners will still be affected.

“Our hope is basically equal say,” Janssen said. “The people who signed up their land for the project, they have their say, but none of the non-participating landowners have had any say. If it wasn’t for that one letter, no one would know. This would never have been a thing until there was an informational meeting on it and thirty days later is when they submit their application and that’s when they start working.”

The people of Dickinson County are not against wind turbines, they just want a choice and for health and safety to be prioritized.

Janssen owns Swiss Acres, a popular wedding and event location. Whether it’s noise level, shadow flicker, ice throw, or getting in the background of an otherwise beautiful view, Janssen said a wind turbine will negatively impact his business and his day-to-day life.

“The current ordinance says the setback is 1200 feet from the center of my residence. Well, 1200 feet is not a lot when you’re subtracting the distance from my residence to the property line, which is 300 feet and then I have a barn that will hold two to three hundred people that’s maybe 80 to 90 feet from the property line. You’re getting a turbine that’s 900 or 800 feet from a place that a lot of people are going to be,” Janssen explained.

The county’s wind turbine ordinance hasn’t been updated since 2009. DC3 is pushing for a moratorium to finally update it, but energy companies are threatening the county, even with a lawsuit, to get their projects approved first. They’re even surveying properties already.

“Our request is that our rights as rural landowners is that our health is protected and that our property rights are recognized as well,” Van Kleek said.

There will be three key meetings in the county within the next two weeks. The next planning and zoning board meeting will be on August 21, the next board of supervisors meeting will be on August 22, and the next board of adjustment meeting will be held on August 28. All three meetings will be at the Dickinson County Courthouse.

