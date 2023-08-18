Avera Medical Minute
Duck races make a splash at the Brown County Fair

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brown County Fair brought in a new event this year and it’s one that has everyone quacking.

Robert Duck began hosting duck races in New Mexico back in 1999 and has won the New Mexico duck races 12 times. One of his ducks holds the world record at 0.83 seconds.

Now, Robert spends nine months of the year bringing duck races to communities around the country, including Aberdeen.

“I’ll pick just four people at random for each race. We’ll have four heat races and a final during each show. The winners of all the races, they get prizes. I’ll tell you, you can’t watch a duck race without smiling. You can’t do it. So, everybody really enjoys that,” Duck explained.

Duck has 39 ducks for participants to choose from and he’ll put on a total of 25 duck races at the Brown County Fair this week.

You can learn more at RacingDucks.com.

