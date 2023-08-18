‘Fairly’ easy ways to stay safe in the heat

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The high temperatures might be spoiling some of your plans to get outside and enjoy the weekend, but there are precautions you can take.

The heat we’re seeing across the state this weekend might have you sweating like a pig, but it shouldn’t have to ruin your weekend plans, such as coming out to see the animals at the Brown County Fair.

Linda Burdette is a retired nurse and she is just one of the many volunteers that will be at the mobile clinic on the Brown County Fairgrounds this week.

”It’s really a volunteer thing for all of our members,” Burdette said. “We all volunteer a couple of hours every day to staff the booth so that there can be professional registered nurses on the fairgrounds.”

Those nurses are prepared to help with anything, from putting a bandaid on a cut to aiding those affected by the heat.

”So, thinking about the heat, there are several levels of heat exposure. One of them is heat exhaustion, which is really one of the first things we might see out here as the day goes on and tomorrow,” Burdette explained. “So, you have heavy sweating and some people get dizzy and they might get a little bit faint, nauseated. Some people get muscle cramps.”

If you start to experience any heat exhaustion symptoms, there are ways you can stay cool.

”So, what do you do? The best thing to do is move to somewhere cooler,” Burdette explained. “Get in the shade. Are you drinking enough liquids, water? Those kinds of things. You might get some cool clothes that you can put on.”

But when heat exhaustion becomes heat stroke, it’s time to call the ambulance.

”If you’re throwing up, if you’re feeling too faint, that’s the time to call 911 and get some help,” Burdette said.

The mobile clinic at the Brown County Fairgrounds will be open Friday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.