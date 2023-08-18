Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Former state correctional officer convicted of simple assault

A Harrisburg man who worked for the state prison in Sioux Falls has been convicted of two...
A Harrisburg man who worked for the state prison in Sioux Falls has been convicted of two counts of simple assault of a prison inmate.(Source: MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Attorney General Marty Jackley announced a Harrisburg man who worked for the state prison in Sioux Falls had been convicted of two counts of simple assault of a prison inmate.

42-year-old Joshua Westenkirchner was also found not guilty of a third simple assault charge and one aggravated assault charge.

“The conduct in this case should not and has not been tolerated. It is an isolated incident of one individual that should not reflect on those correctional officers that serve their positions with respect,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I want to thank the investigators, Assistant Attorney Generals, and the jurors for their important work in serving justice in this matter.”

The incidents were said to have occurred on March 14 and 15, 2022.

The State Division of Criminal Investigation handled the investigation and the case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pursuit started and went all the way to Yankton County.
2 women arrested after running over Sioux Falls officer, leading pursuit in stolen vehicle
The Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls has closed to the public.
Delbridge Museum of Natural History closing
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford
Baelyn Schwab received a liver transplant last year after a diagnosis of idiopathic acute liver...
3-year-old from Aberdeen receives a camper from Make-A-Wish

Latest News

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
Names released in fatal RV vs. truck crash near Sioux Falls
This picture shows damage at Tri-State in Sioux City.
Car swerves to avoid deer, hits over 10 vehicles at Tri-State Auto Sales
A Heat Advisory will be in effect in central South Dakota today from 1 p.m. CDT until 8 p.m....
Heat advisory: Right back into the oven
Hundreds of people attend the Aug. 17, 2023, grand opening of a Veterans Affairs outpatient...
With reorganization plans squashed for now, VA celebrates new Rapid City clinic