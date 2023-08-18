Former state correctional officer convicted of simple assault

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Attorney General Marty Jackley announced a Harrisburg man who worked for the state prison in Sioux Falls had been convicted of two counts of simple assault of a prison inmate.

42-year-old Joshua Westenkirchner was also found not guilty of a third simple assault charge and one aggravated assault charge.

“The conduct in this case should not and has not been tolerated. It is an isolated incident of one individual that should not reflect on those correctional officers that serve their positions with respect,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I want to thank the investigators, Assistant Attorney Generals, and the jurors for their important work in serving justice in this matter.”

The incidents were said to have occurred on March 14 and 15, 2022.

The State Division of Criminal Investigation handled the investigation and the case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

