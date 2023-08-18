Avera Medical Minute
Heat advisory: Right back into the oven

A Heat Advisory will be in effect in central South Dakota today from 1 p.m. CDT until 8 p.m. CDT. Feels-like temperatures around 106° or so can be expected.(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine around the region today. The wind has switched back to the south, which is bringing in more hot and humid air. Those south wind gusts will be around 30 to 35 miles per hour. Highs will range from the upper 80s and low 90s in the east to the triple digits in central South Dakota. A Heat Advisory will be in effect in central South Dakota today from 1 p.m. CDT until 8 p.m. CDT. Feels-like temperatures around 106° or so can be expected.

Over the weekend, temperatures will be very hot! Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Saturday with maybe even some triple digits out west. Sunday will be slightly cooler in central and western South Dakota as we cool to the mid to upper 80s, but we’ll remain in the 90s east. We have First Alert Weather Days declared for most of the region this weekend and into early next week. It’s going to be very hot, so make sure you’re staying cool and hydrated, especially if you’re going to be outside!

Next week is looking quiet and hot. High temperatures look to stay in the low 90s across most of the region. Other than a couple slight chances for rain up north and out west, most of next week looks dry.

