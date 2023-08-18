Iowa man stops at Orange City to visit his 100th Pizza Ranch

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa man is visiting his 100th Pizza Ranch, with that stop occurring right here in Siouxland at the location in Orange City.

Jason Halkias doesn’t shy away from the spotlight, especially when it comes to his love of Pizza Ranch. If the restaurant lays out a Buffalo Chicken pizza, with stuffed crust, of course, he’s there.

“It’s not like any experience you’ve ever had, you know when you’ve been here and so you come here you’re gonna leave wanting to come back again,” said Halkias.

When he first started this journey, Pizza Ranch was only in a few states. But now it’s in more than a dozen and so if he wants to continue on, he’ll have to go places he’s never gone before.

“Well, of the states that I haven’t been to, it would be really, really interesting to visit Tennessee, because as an independent driver, I really haven’t been that far down south that I can recall,” Halkias said.

Pizza Ranch President Adrie Groeneweg presented Halkias with a certificate and assorted swag. He says it’s special the 100th visit is in Orange City, where the restaurant’s corporate headquarters is located.

“(It’s) just pretty special. You know, you get somebody who loves Pizza Ranch that much (and knows) about your brand. And as you know, interviewing the guy (he) knew everything about us,” said Groeneweg.

Halkias is still considering whether he’ll extend the journey to visit all of the Pizza Ranch locations. With some 215 stores, he’s just getting started.

