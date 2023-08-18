Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Names released in fatal RV vs. truck crash near Sioux Falls

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.(Greg DeCramer)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnesota man and two Alabama residents have been identified as the three people who died Monday afternoon in a crash near Sioux Falls.

The incident happened at 4:16 p.m. about 13 miles west of Sioux Falls on Interstate 90.

The Department of Public Safety states a 2014 Ram 3500 was traveling west on I-90 and sideswiped multiple vehicles before crossing into the eastbound lane and crashing head-on into a 2018 Thor Motor Coach RV. 

Authorities report that both vehicles were engulfed in fire destroying identifying features and documents.

Interstate traffic in both directions was rerouted.

The driver of the 2014 Ram 3500 — 32-year-old Oday Qabsees — sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the 2018 Thor Motor Coach RV — 58-year-old Stephen Hudson of Alabama — sustained fatal injuries.

The passenger of the RV — 60-year-old Brenda Hudson of Alabama — sustained fatal injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pursuit started and went all the way to Yankton County.
2 women arrested after running over Sioux Falls officer, leading pursuit in stolen vehicle
The Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls has closed to the public.
Delbridge Museum of Natural History closing
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford
Baelyn Schwab received a liver transplant last year after a diagnosis of idiopathic acute liver...
3-year-old from Aberdeen receives a camper from Make-A-Wish

Latest News

A Harrisburg man who worked for the state prison in Sioux Falls has been convicted of two...
Former state correctional officer convicted of simple assault
This picture shows damage at Tri-State in Sioux City.
Car swerves to avoid deer, hits over 10 vehicles at Tri-State Auto Sales
A Heat Advisory will be in effect in central South Dakota today from 1 p.m. CDT until 8 p.m....
Heat advisory: Right back into the oven
Hundreds of people attend the Aug. 17, 2023, grand opening of a Veterans Affairs outpatient...
With reorganization plans squashed for now, VA celebrates new Rapid City clinic