Northern Wolves have good chemistry in fall camp says Mike Schmidt

Head Coach likes what he’s seeing as Wolves prepare for opener on road
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The college football season is right around the corner as well and the Northern Wolves are looking to improve on last year’s record where they finished 6-5 and lost the final 2 games of the season.

Mike Schmidt’s team had a great home record, going 5-1 at Dacotah Bank Stadium. But something was missing last year. So how does he feel about the squad this fall?

Northern Football Coach Mike Schmidt says, “We’ve got some players back that were injured last year, we’ve got a returning All-American in Ian Marshall and we feel like we had a lot of confidence but that we were missing that culture piece. And really trying to live above the line and live the standards that we need in order to become a championship team and so I think really the push this fall camp is how are we practicing, how are we as teammates. How are we growing together? And so far I love what this team is and love how they show up for work every day.”

Chemistry makes a big difference in a team sport for sure.

The Wolves open their season at Bemidji State on Thursday, August 31st. They have 6 home games including Augustana and SMSU and finish the season on the road at Northern Michigan. Their home opener is against Minnesota-Duluth on September 9th.

