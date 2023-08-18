SDSU and South Dakota host season-opening soccer games

BROOKINGS and VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Both the SDSU and USD women’s soccer teams were at home Thursday night to open their fall seasons.

The Jackrabbits hosted Manitoba and Utah Tech made the trip to Vermillion to take on the Coyotes.

Maya Hansen scored her 40th career goal, a school record and the Jacks coasted to a 4-0 win over the Bisons. Avery LeBlanc, Jaden Carillo and Jenna Hallen also scored for SDSU.

Shaylee Gailus scored on a header for the Coyotes to tie the game at half-time but the Trailblazers went on to win 3-1.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.