Sioux Falls team first from SD to play in Gay Softball World Series

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Sliders are South Dakota’s first team to go to the Gay Softball World Series in Minneapolis and there will be a fundraiser and send-off party for the team on Saturday night.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Sam Tastad met with the Sliders to learn more about the team’s journey to the tournament.

