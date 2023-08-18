Sioux Falls team first from SD to play in Gay Softball World Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Sliders are South Dakota’s first team to go to the Gay Softball World Series in Minneapolis and there will be a fundraiser and send-off party for the team on Saturday night.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Sam Tastad met with the Sliders to learn more about the team’s journey to the tournament.

