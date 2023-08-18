Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Valley and Elkton-Lake Benton kickoff HS Football season with road victories

High School Football season kicks off in South Dakota
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MENNO and COLMAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We have our first Football Friday tomorrow night, but there were still games Thursday to kick off the high school season.

Sioux Valley is ranked 3rd in the pre-season 11-B poll. The Cossacks traveled to Menno to take on the Trappers of Scotland-Menno (Jim River last year).

The ground game led by Donovan Rose (1 TD in the first half) scored three times before intermission (he had a 40 yarder called back) and duplicated that in the second half for a convincing 42-0 victory.

And two schools that have had some electric teams in recent years clashed in Colman where the Hawks of Colman-Egan hosted Elkton-Lake Benton. But it was all Elks Thursday and they built a 40-0 lead behind the running of QB Colt Beck who had a trio a scores while building that lead and they went on to win 56-16.

The Elks were honorable mention in 9-AA so they look like a team that could far in the post season in a very talented class. The defending champion Wall Eagles won their opener 56-6 at Bennett County Thursday night. Led by Burk Blasius they are #2 in the 9-AA pre-season rankings.

