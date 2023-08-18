Avera Medical Minute
Vikings appreciate what joint practice brings with Titans

Vikes glad to see an actual opponent in joint practices with Tennessee
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Vikings and Titans are having joint practice this week leading up to Saturday’s exhibition game at US Bank Stadium.

The biggest plus for the players in a situation like this is the competition that comes from going against an actual opponent and not your actual teammate.

Although they might be kind of sick of each other by game-time.

Vikes WR Justin Jefferson says, “It’s definitely good to go against somebody else. To have another opponent to look across from. Definitely good work, good competion. But every day you’re just trying to get better and better at your craft. So it doesn’t matter if you’re going against us or another team, I’m trying to better my craft every single day and trying to improve.”

The Vikes don’t need a lot of improvement from Jefferson, they just need him healthy as one of the best receivers in the NFL.

That’s why you rarely see your frontline players in the first couple of exhibition games.

