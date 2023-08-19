Back to school fair helping families in need

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An annual event at Faith Lutheran Church was held on Saturday morning to help give back to those in need.

“Celebrating Families: A Back to School Fair” was put on by Prairie View Prevention Services and aims to provide new socks and underwear to kids before heading back to the classroom.

It also included safety demonstrations, vision checks, and physicals, all free for those in attendance.

“We have enough socks and underwear to serve 1,000 kids,” said Darcy Jensen from Prairie View Prevention Services. “Bombas gave us enough socks so that every child gets five pairs of socks. Hungry Hearts donated money so we have packages of underwear for all kids that come, so we are happy.”

Nearly everything that was given away on Saturday was donated.

