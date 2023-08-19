Avera Medical Minute
EROS celebrating 50 years in the Sioux Falls community

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The USGS Earth Resources Observation and Science Center (EROS) held an anniversary celebration on Saturday with an estimated 1,000 people in attendance, including Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken.

EROS has been a part of the Sioux Falls community for the past 50 years and employs approximately 700 staff members.

EROS produces science products that assist with fire and forest monitoring as well as agriculture and vegetation analysis.

“This is a very big day for EROS and it’s also a very big day for the US Geological Survey,” Dave Applegate, Director of US Geological Survey said. “This is a tremendous achievement in terms of technology, but in the end, it’s all about the people. The people of EROS, the people of Sioux Falls who had this vision 50 years ago. And now we’re enjoying the fruits of that all over the world.”

Organizers said that for over 50 years, EROS has grown alongside Sioux Falls, creating a ripple effect of scientific discovery.

