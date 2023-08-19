FOOTBALL FRIDAY: Season Premiere (8-18-23)
Featuring 12 games from the opening “Week Zero” of prep football in South Dakota!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The burgers and brats are on the grills, the pads are popping, and towns across South Dakota are shutting down to spend a Friday night under the lights.
Football Friday is back!
The South Dakota prep football season got underway on Friday night with games in 11B and all three 9-Man classes, and our debut show had you covered! We’ve got the highlights, scores and FUN from “Week Zero” featuring 12 games.
Click on the video viewer above to watch:
-Parker @ Elk Point-Jefferson
-Flandreau @ McCook Central/Montrose
-Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan @ Baltic
-Sioux Valley @ Scotland/Menno (From Thursday)
-Howard @ Hanson (Tailgate Tour Feature Game)
-Kimball/White Lake @ Parkston
-Elkton/Lake Benton @ Colman-Egan (From Thursday)
-Castlewood @ De Smet
-Canistota @ Irene-Wakonda
-Garretson @ Chester
-Hitchcock-Tulare @ Northwestern
-Ipswich @ Faulkton
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.