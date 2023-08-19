FOOTBALL FRIDAY: Season Premiere (8-18-23)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The burgers and brats are on the grills, the pads are popping, and towns across South Dakota are shutting down to spend a Friday night under the lights.

Football Friday is back!

The South Dakota prep football season got underway on Friday night with games in 11B and all three 9-Man classes, and our debut show had you covered! We’ve got the highlights, scores and FUN from “Week Zero” featuring 12 games.

Click on the video viewer above to watch:

-Parker @ Elk Point-Jefferson

-Flandreau @ McCook Central/Montrose

-Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan @ Baltic

-Sioux Valley @ Scotland/Menno (From Thursday)

-Howard @ Hanson (Tailgate Tour Feature Game)

-Kimball/White Lake @ Parkston

-Elkton/Lake Benton @ Colman-Egan (From Thursday)

-Castlewood @ De Smet

-Canistota @ Irene-Wakonda

-Garretson @ Chester

-Hitchcock-Tulare @ Northwestern

-Ipswich @ Faulkton

