Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FOOTBALL FRIDAY: Season Premiere (8-18-23)

Featuring 12 games from the opening “Week Zero” of prep football in South Dakota!
Featuring highlights from 12 prep football games in South Dakota!
By Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg and Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The burgers and brats are on the grills, the pads are popping, and towns across South Dakota are shutting down to spend a Friday night under the lights.

Football Friday is back!

The South Dakota prep football season got underway on Friday night with games in 11B and all three 9-Man classes, and our debut show had you covered! We’ve got the highlights, scores and FUN from “Week Zero” featuring 12 games.

Click on the video viewer above to watch:

-Parker @ Elk Point-Jefferson

-Flandreau @ McCook Central/Montrose

-Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan @ Baltic

-Sioux Valley @ Scotland/Menno (From Thursday)

-Howard @ Hanson (Tailgate Tour Feature Game)

-Kimball/White Lake @ Parkston

-Elkton/Lake Benton @ Colman-Egan (From Thursday)

-Castlewood @ De Smet

-Canistota @ Irene-Wakonda

-Garretson @ Chester

-Hitchcock-Tulare @ Northwestern

-Ipswich @ Faulkton

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
Names released in fatal RV vs. truck crash near Sioux Falls
A pursuit started and went all the way to Yankton County.
2 women arrested after running over Sioux Falls officer, leading pursuit in stolen vehicle
The Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls has closed to the public.
Delbridge Museum of Natural History closing
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford

Latest News

Hanson's Brock Tuttle
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Alexandria!
Sioux Valley and Elkton-Lake Benton kickoff HS Football season with road victories
Sioux Valley and Elkton-Lake Benton kickoff HS Football season with road victories
SDSU and South Dakota host season-opening soccer games
SDSU and South Dakota host season-opening soccer games
Vikings appreciate what joint practice brings with Titans
Vikings appreciate what joint practice brings with Titans