FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Alexandria!

Kicking off the high school football season with a Week Zero 9AA showdown between Howard and Hanson!
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in 287 days it is Football Friday!

The high school football season kicks off tonight in South Dakota with games in 11B and 9-Man and, as is our tradition at Dakota News Now, we’re highlight some of the best matchups and places to watch in South Dakota in our live Tailgate Tour pregame show!

Our first tour stop in 2023 is one of our favorites, Alexandria, where the Hanson Beavers host the preseason #1 ranked team in 9AA, the Howard Tigers! Click on the video viewers above to hear from both coaches about tonight’s big game, get a look at the festivities pregame, and get the big game pick from our Dakota News Now Sports Pooch!

