Nearly 7,500 children’s beds recalled due to strangulation risk

Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds pose a “serious entrapment hazard” that can lead to strangulation or death, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.(CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - Nearly 7,500 children’s beds have been recalled due to a risk of strangulation.

Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds pose a “serious entrapment hazard” that can lead to strangulation or death, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The products are manufactured by Ohio-based company Bell Station Interiors and were sold between February 2018 and September 2021.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported the manufacturer is unable to offer a remedy to consumers and they advise that consumers dispose of the beds as it is a federal violation to resell or donate the recalled products.

