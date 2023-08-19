Revised ND pipeline permit plan submitted by Summit Carbon Solutions

AMES, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, Summit Carbon Solutions announced that a petition for reconsideration for its pipeline permit application had been submitted to the North Dakota Public Service Commission after its initial permit was denied earlier in August.

SCS addressed several concerns in the revised permit, including rerouting around Bismarck after concerns about the city’s growth, rerouting drills to avoid areas of concern such as game management areas and geo-hazard risk areas, and working with the State Historic Preservation Office to document cultural survey results, preventing historical or archeological sites from being affected by the project.

“We’re truly grateful for the trust and support shown by the landowners of North Dakota, allowing us to make substantial progress in our pipeline route and sequestration site plans,” said Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Lee Blank. “Addressing the concerns of the ND PSC is a top priority for us, and we’ve worked diligently to revise our application accordingly. Our aim is to work collaboratively, listen to everyone’s input, and align our project with the long-term vision that North Dakota has for its energy and agricultural sectors. We are confident that our efforts will contribute positively to North Dakota’s future, and we’re excited to be part of this journey.”

SCS also noted that nearly 80 percent of the right-of-way for the pipeline route had been secured through voluntary easements from landowners and almost 90 percent of the space needed for carbon sequestration sites in North Dakota had also been secured.

More information can be found at SummitCarbonSolutions.com.

