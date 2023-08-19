Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Revised ND pipeline permit plan submitted by Summit Carbon Solutions

On Saturday, Summit Carbon Solutions announced that a petition for reconsideration for their...
On Saturday, Summit Carbon Solutions announced that a petition for reconsideration for their pipeline permit application had been submitted to the North Dakota Public Service Commission after its initial permit was denied earlier in August.(KTIV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, Summit Carbon Solutions announced that a petition for reconsideration for its pipeline permit application had been submitted to the North Dakota Public Service Commission after its initial permit was denied earlier in August.

SCS addressed several concerns in the revised permit, including rerouting around Bismarck after concerns about the city’s growth, rerouting drills to avoid areas of concern such as game management areas and geo-hazard risk areas, and working with the State Historic Preservation Office to document cultural survey results, preventing historical or archeological sites from being affected by the project.

“We’re truly grateful for the trust and support shown by the landowners of North Dakota, allowing us to make substantial progress in our pipeline route and sequestration site plans,” said Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Lee Blank. “Addressing the concerns of the ND PSC is a top priority for us, and we’ve worked diligently to revise our application accordingly. Our aim is to work collaboratively, listen to everyone’s input, and align our project with the long-term vision that North Dakota has for its energy and agricultural sectors. We are confident that our efforts will contribute positively to North Dakota’s future, and we’re excited to be part of this journey.”

SCS also noted that nearly 80 percent of the right-of-way for the pipeline route had been secured through voluntary easements from landowners and almost 90 percent of the space needed for carbon sequestration sites in North Dakota had also been secured.

More information can be found at SummitCarbonSolutions.com.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
Names released in fatal RV vs. truck crash near Sioux Falls
This picture shows damage at Tri-State in Sioux City.
Car swerves to avoid deer, hits over 10 vehicles at Tri-State Auto Sales
A pursuit started and went all the way to Yankton County.
2 women arrested after running over Sioux Falls officer, leading pursuit in stolen vehicle
The Sioux Falls Sliders are South Dakota’s first team to go to the Gay Softball World Series in...
Sioux Falls team first from SD to play in Gay Softball World Series
On Friday, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources alongside the...
DANR and DOH announce air quality alert for parts of South Dakota

Latest News

Xcel Energy shared some tips with customers on how to save money and stay cool during the...
Xcel Energy provides tips to keep energy costs low during heat wave
In the 2021-2022 school year, Mount Marty University welcomed its largest class yet. Photo:...
South Dakota universities look to strengthen enrollment through affordability and accessibility
Great Outdoor Store in Sioux Falls closed Saturday
Great Outdoor Store in Sioux Falls closed Saturday
Authorities in Brookings County are investigating a car vs train crash that happened on Friday...
Train vs. car crash reported near Elkton