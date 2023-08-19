Avera Medical Minute
SD Democratic Party presents Slaight-Hansen recall petition

The Democratic Party called on Slaight-Hansen to resign by the end of July.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023
FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A meeting was held on Saturday by the South Dakota Democratic Party in Fort Pierre where the petition to recall Jennifer Slaight-Hansen was presented.

The party called on Slaight-Hansen to resign by the end of July.

This comes after allegations were made that she violated four parts of the state party constitution and created a hostile work environment.

The reasoning was cited by the Party’s Executive Director, Dan Ahlers when he resigned at the beginning of August.

