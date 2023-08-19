Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Heart Walk raising funds for research

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday morning, people gathered at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls to get moving and focus on improved health while helping defeat heart disease and strokes.

The Sioux Falls Heart Walk took place from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and every dollar raised from the event went toward research to help end heart diseases as well as fund CPR training to help save lives.

Lee Gass, a heart attack survivor at the event believes everyone who attended the Heart Walk is connected.

“A walk is great. This one is wonderful because it was said earlier just seeing the number of people that are involved or have some kind of impact by heart disease or strokes. Pretty much everybody In the park had their hand raised,” Gass said.

The Heart Association set out with a goal of raising $70,000 and they were able to exceed that goal, raising nearly $72,000.

