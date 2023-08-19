Staying on the field: Keys to keeping athletes safe in the heat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to NASA, last month was the hottest July on record. Now well into August, we’re seeing even more high temperatures on the way.

The fall high school sports season is already underway. As athletes compete on the field or on the court, they need to make sure that their own health and safety is of high priority.

High schools mitigate the risk of heat-related injuries or illnesses by mandating water breaks when the field level reaches a certain temperature. However, prevention goes beyond in-game or in-practice hydration.

“Heat safety begins before practices or games even start, actually,” said Tiffany Otto, athletic trainer for O’Goorman High School. “We are constantly monitoring the weather. We watch the heat, the humidity, the wind speed, and all kinds of stuff. Football’s a little bit different because we can change their equipment, so we can have them take off their shoulder pads and get rid of some of that and practice only in helmets or shorts. They’re instructed to drink a gallon of water a day besides what they drink during practice. They make sure they hydrate off the field as well.”

Physician Kelly Heidepriem said that the signs of heat exhaustion might be difficult to spot among athletes.

“Vague fatigue is a hard one because players are always out there running around, so most players have that at some point in the game, but when players are starting to feel lightheaded when standing, that might be a sign that you’re underhydrated,” Heideprim said.

Other signs for parents, coaches, and teammates to look out for include cramps, slow movement, excessive sweat, or vomiting. For athletic trainers like Otto, getting to know each athlete makes a difference in noticing when an athlete is not doing okay and providing specific care.

“I kind of know their tendencies and how they are, so we have a handful of kids that I’ll give extra electrolytes or pickle juice or extra Powerade before the game even starts to make sure they don’t cramp,” Otto said. “I kind of know their body language and tendencies a little bit. I know the kids that won’t tell me when they’re not feeling good, so a couple extra check-ins for those guys as well.”

Recovery was also mentioned by both Otto and Heideprim as something significant to overall health. Awareness and preparation alone will pay off greatly in preventing heat exhaustion.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.