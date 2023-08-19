Avera Medical Minute
Xcel Energy provides tips to keep energy costs low during heat wave

Xcel Energy shared some tips with customers on how to save money and stay cool during the extreme heat over the coming days.
Xcel Energy shared some tips with customers on how to save money and stay cool during the extreme heat over the coming days.(WSAZ)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy shared some tips with customers on how to save money and stay cool during the extreme heat over the coming days.

The provider said running ceiling fans counterclockwise will circulate cooler air throughout your home. They also suggested opening interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside.

Other tips include changing your air conditioner filters, cleaning the coils in your air conditioner, and running bigger appliances like washing machines and dryers later in the day to help you save on your monthly bill.

You can learn more money-saving tips at My.XcelEnergy.com.

