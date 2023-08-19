Avera Medical Minute
Yankton holds 40th Riverboat Days

Riverboat Days festivities will continue on throughout the weekend.
Riverboat Days festivities will continue on throughout the weekend.
By Connor Trett
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
YANKTON, S.D. - The city of Yankton, South Dakota hosted their 40th River Boat Days celebration, and the heat didn’t slow them down one bit.

River Boat Days began as a way to bring a fun celebration to the town on the river and it’s doubled as a summer sendoff. Over the three-day festival, Yankton and the surrounding communities come together for all kinds of free entertainment including parades, live music, art fairs, great food and much more.

“A group of core individuals had a vision of celebrating our heritage on the river, and it has just grown and grown every year,” said the Riverboat Belle, Sandy Hoffner. “It’s a slice of Americana at its best. You see all of these people that you know in town, everybody is happy to be there. It’s just America at its best.”

The KTIV team even flung a few bings during the big parade this moring in Yankton. The festivities will continue on into tomorrow with more live music, raffle drawings, wood carving auctions, and more. A full itinerary can be found here.

