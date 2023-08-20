Avera Medical Minute
10th annual Downtown Riverfest celebrates all things local

By Parker Brown
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, the 10th annual Downtown Riverfest took place at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls.

For the 10th year of Riverfest, downtown Sioux Falls celebrated everything local by bringing in local vendors, hosting local music and raising funds to protect a local waterway.

Despite the heat, a crowd gathered at Fawick Park who have come to expect a good time from previous Riverfests. With the local ties to this year’s event, Kory and the Fireflies, a band from Sioux Falls, was invited to headline the night. Despite nine previous Riverfests, this is their first time experiencing one.

“It seems like every year it’s been happening, we’ve been elsewhere, so I’ve never had the opportunity to even attend let alone headline, so yeah it’s exciting,” said frontman Kory Van Sickle.

Music has brought the band around the country, but for the soon-to-be Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famers, Sioux Falls will always have a special place in their hearts.

“Playing Sioux Falls, our home turf, is always great.” Van Sickle said. “Being outside, summer night, you know, it doesn’t get much better than that. It’s on the warmer side today, by the time we go on, 9:30 it’s supposed to be 85 and starry skies.”

Riverfest helps raise funds for the Friends of the Big Sioux River with a raffle. The event has grown in popularity not only because it’s for a good cause, but it gives a sense of togetherness. That’s especially shown with the volunteers who help make the event run smoothly.

“It’s just fun to be around with a bunch of great people to work with and all that and have a good time. It’s nice to kind of give back to your community, be a part of the community, and support it where you can,” volunteer Jake Zastrow said.

As Kory and the Fireflies cap off another successful Riverfest, downtown Sioux Falls can look forward to year 11.

