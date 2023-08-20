Augustana and USF gearing up for tough competition in NSIC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school football is underway, but college football is about a week and a half out from starting up too. In the NSIC, both Augustana and USF are expecting tough competition again that saw both teams struggle in the later parts of their seasons last year.

USF is looking for a strong start to the season under a new coaching staff, and Augustana is looking to get out on the right foot returning almost all starters on offense and most on defense. But both programs know each week will be a battle in the NSIC, and the need to pick back up especially after losses.

“Talking about it and doing it are two different things. Some things have got to work in your favor here and there. We’ve also had the most difficult schedule in our league, and we will probably this year right up there with the top three. That’s an embracing thing for our guys. We want to play people when they’re good, and our biggest opponent is going to be Augustana. We believe that if were playing like we’re capable of playing, I like our odds when we go into it on a day-to-day basis,” Augustana Head Coach Jerry Olszewski said.

“Just got to remind these guys it’s just a game, it’s not life or death. It’s just a game. No matter what happens on August 31, there’s another game the following week. We’ll get to know near Canada the next week. It is what it is, right? You just play week in and week out, and decide where we’re at at the end of the season, and give ourselves chance to be successful by playing hard,” USF Head Coach Jim Glogowski said.

Those opening games for both teams looking to be early tests. Augustana will host Mary on September 2. The Marauders recently had a change in coaching staff, and Vikings coaches and players they’re preparing for the game ready to face anything new on all sides of the ball.

Meanwhile, USF opens it’s season at home against a tough Minnesota State that’s ranked ninth nationally. That game on Thursday, August 31.

