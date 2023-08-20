Canaries can’t overcome early Sioux City lead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cole Pengilly collected three hits in his return to the Canaries but the Birds fell to rival Sioux City 11-3 on Saturday.

The Explorers left the bases loaded in the first inning but scored five times in the second and never trailed.

Jordan Barth doubled in the bottom of the third inning to get Sioux Falls on the board but Sioux City answered with four runs in their half of the fourth.

The Explorers added a solo homerun in the top of the seventh before Mike Hart and Hunter Clanin each smacked solo roundtrippers in the eighth.

Pengilly’s three hits led the Canaries who dip to 43-43 overall. The Birds will look to clinch the three-game series when the two teams meet Sunday at 12:05pm.

Recap courtesy of Sioux Falls Canaries.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.