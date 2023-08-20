Avera Medical Minute
Children's Home Society appoints Deanna Larson as Chief Operating Officer

Larson previously was serving as Interim Chief Operating Officer for CHS and had already taken...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week, the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota, the state’s oldest nonprofit human service organization, appointed its new Chief Operating Officer, Deanna Larson.

Larson previously was serving as Interim Chief Operating Officer for CHS and had already taken steps to improve employee satisfaction and retention in her time with the nonprofit.

“Deanna’s background as a Children’s Home Society board member and longtime leader at Avera and Mayo Health Systems gives her invaluable perspective,” said CEO Michelle Lavallee. “She is well qualified to continue driving our operational initiatives, including the application of digital resources and technology to create efficiencies and improve service to the people we serve.”

Larson has over 30 years of experience in healthcare, including holding leadership roles at Mayo and Avera in behavioral health, acute care, critical care and home care. Larson was the Vice President of Quality and Innovation for Avera for more than 15 years and recently served as President and Chief Executive of Avera’s eCare platform. She was also named “Woman of the Year” by the American Telemedicine Association and subsequently served on its Board of Directors.

“I am very engaged with the organization, and I see opportunities to make Children’s Home Society an even more responsive and effective provider, as well as a national leader in providing therapeutic care for the families we serve as we help them transition and succeed,” Larson said.

