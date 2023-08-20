‘Kids Cutz’ event provides back to school haircuts, school supplies

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Families were invited to the YMCA in Sioux Falls on Sunday for the annual “Kids Cutz” event, where kids had the opportunity to get a fresh haircut before heading back to school.

The event ran from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and other essentials were distributed, such as backpacks, notebooks, pens and more.

The organizers of the event believe in the phrase, “look good, feel good,” meaning when kids look and feel their best, they’ll be able to perform better in the classroom.

“Giving these kids these fresh haircuts, it builds up their confidence and gives them a great start to their brand new day at school,” said 5 Star Cutz owner Tyrone Wilson. “It’s one less thing that they have to worry about being made fun of, or just being low in morale. So having that haircut just boosts their confidence and keeps their head held high.”

This was the sixth year that 5 Star Cutz has put on Kids Cutz and they had their biggest volunteer turnout this year.

Several local businesses and community members donated their time and supplies to make Sunday’s event possible.

In total, 180 haircuts and 250 backpacks were given away on Sunday.

