Prep soccer teams try to beat heat on Saturday
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday’s oppressive heat had many high school soccer teams move their games into the early morning to try and beat the heat. Click the video player above to view highlights from:
- Sioux Falls Christian vs. Belle Fourche boys soccer
- Brandon Valley vs. Harrisburg girls soccer
- Sioux Falls Christian vs. Belle Fourche girls soccer
