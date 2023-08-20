Avera Medical Minute
Prep soccer teams try to beat heat on Saturday

Saturday’s oppressive heat had many high school soccer teams move their games into the early morning to try and beat the heat.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday’s oppressive heat had many high school soccer teams move their games into the early morning to try and beat the heat. Click the video player above to view highlights from:

- Sioux Falls Christian vs. Belle Fourche boys soccer

- Brandon Valley vs. Harrisburg girls soccer

- Sioux Falls Christian vs. Belle Fourche girls soccer

