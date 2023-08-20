Avera Medical Minute
Veterans Community Project hosting Poker Run next weekend

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Veterans Community Project in Sioux Falls has been continuing to make progress, but with rising costs, the project is looking to the community for support. Eric Gage joined Dakota News Now on Sunday to preview an upcoming Poker Run benefitting the tiny homes project.

Registration will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday morning at J&L Harley-Davidson with the last stop being at Red Rock Bar. More information can be found here.

