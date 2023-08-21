85th Street and Cliff Avenue intersection back open to traffic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cliff Avenue has been full of construction these past couple of years. From adding additional lanes last year, to an asphalt overlay this summer, as well as construction in Harrisburg. But now, the intersection at 85th and Cliff is back open for travel.

When road work began on $4.15 million South Cliff and 85th Street project back in April, the City of Sioux Falls and crews knew a hard deadline to at least open up part of the intersection had to be in mid-August. That goal has now been reached.

While only one lane of traffic each way will be open, commuters can now connect back to portions of southern Sioux Falls and northern Harrisburg on Cliff.

“The intersection will be controlled with temporary stop signs, and when the traffic signals come in, those signals will go up prior to that mid-October completion date,” City Engineer Andy Berg said.

The street opening coming just in time for the Harrisburg school district, as it hosts an open house for it’s new Freshman Academy that’s also scheduled to open for the first time this week.

“We have open house here starting this morning. So we’ve got parents and kids showing up. To be able to open this is really a huge blessing for us,” Harrisburg School District Superintendent Tim Graf said.

“As this project was designed, a completion date was targeted prior to the first day of school, with opening the project up today for traffic ahead of the school start date on Thursday. We are anticipating this will help a lot for parents and students in minimizing and additional detours and delays,” Berg said.

The new Freshman Academy campus will also include a new walking path that residents will be able to use when completed, adding in another link to construction going up around the area.

Both the City of Sioux Falls and Harrisburg School District note that planning out ahead of growth is vital now and in the future, as the district and city boundaries continue to overlap.

“That’s going to be a mile and a half walking path that will also be able to be used by city residents at some point. So there’s just some huge benefits as you plan out the future, and the future growth,” Graf said.

