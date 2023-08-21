Avera Medical Minute
Canaries walkoff Sioux City to take series

Birds 6-5 victory their 12th victory in their last 14 games
Sioux Falls takes series with 6-5 win
By Zach Borg and Tanner Hoops
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Trevor Achenbach delivered the ninth inning walkoff single on Sunday as the Canaries downed Sioux City 6-5 at the Bird Cage.

The Explorers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a pair of sacrifice flyouts but Mike Hart tied the game in the fourth inning with a two-run homerun.

The Canaries took the lead an inning later when Jabari Henry delivered an RBI single and Hart followed with another two-run blast to put Sioux Falls up by three.

Sioux City, however, rallied to tie the game in the eighth inning but Charlie Hasty quieted the Explorer bats the rest of the way. Jordan Barth singled and Hart walked with two outs in the ninth before Achenbach delivered the game-winning hit.

Hasty earned the win while Ty Culbreth allowed four runs over seven and a third innings. Barth, Henry and Hart each finished with two hits as the Canaries move to 44-43 overall. Sioux Falls will travel to Winnipeg for a four-game midweek set before returning home Friday night against Lincoln.

