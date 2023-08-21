Driver charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After almost hitting a police officer with his vehicle during a traffic stop, a Sioux Falls man has been charged with aggravated assault.

On Friday evening around 7 p.m., the Sioux Falls Police Department received a report of a reckless driver. Officers stopped the driver, Terrance Lee Semmler, 59, of Sioux Falls near 10th Street and Cliff Avenue. The officer was talking to Semmler when Semmler drove off, almost hitting the officer.

At a high rate of speed, the Semmler fled south on Cliff Avenue. The vehicle crashed near 33rd Street.

Semmler was arrested for aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated eluding, exhibition driving, intentional damage to property, second-degree driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and obstruction

