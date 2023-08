SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo will be closing early at 2 p.m. this week due to the extreme heat.

From August 21st to the 23rd, the Great Plains Zoo will close early. The zoo encouraged visitors to stop by the Butterfly House and Aquarium, which will both be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

ATTENTION GUESTS: We are closing at 2:00 PM this Monday (8/21), Tuesday (8/22), and Wednesday (8/23) due to the extreme... Posted by Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History on Monday, August 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.