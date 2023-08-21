Avera Medical Minute
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 0 (8-20-23)

Top sights, sounds and moments from the opening week of prep football in South Dakota!
Top sights, sounds and moments from the kickoff of the 2023 South Dakota prep football season!
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When football season returns so to does a tradition of our at Dakota News Now that dates back to our old KDLT days.

Each week on Sunday night we’ll bring you some of the best sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa, and Southwest Minnesota.

We call it “Gridiron Greatness”!

And though “Zero Week” only featured a handful of games in South Dakota prep game we have plenty of heroes to feature.

