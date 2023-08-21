Avera Medical Minute
Hot night leads to hotly contest night of racing at I-90 Speedway

Saturday night feature races
Racing highlights for 8-19-23
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A day that started with temperatures in the mid-90′s ended with a night of hotly contested action on the dirt track at I-90 Speedway.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from Saturday night’s Feature Races:

-Chad Dubac claiming the Hobby Stocks

-Tanner Koster winning the B-Mods

-John Hoing taking the Late Model Street Stocks

-Controversy in the Racesaver Sprints where Amelia Eisenschenk wins the race only to be disqualified when the postrace inspection showed her car to be too light on the scales. Lee Goos Jr. was awarded the victory

