Jacks bank on depth in rotation to reload on defensive line

SDSU replacing Reece Winkelman and recent Philadelphia Eagles-signee Caleb Sanders
Lose All-American talent in Caleb Sanders and Reece Winkelman
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former South Dakota State Jackrabbit defensive lineman Caleb Sanders has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent.

The FCS All-American had 21.5 career sacks and 42.5 career tackles for a loss.

The graduations of Sanders and Reece Winkelman along the defensive line represent one of the few spots that SDSU lost impact performers from last year’s FCS National Championship team. Yet thanks to the fact they rotate so many lineman throughout each game, the Jacks are confident they have experienced players ready to step up.

State opens the season a week from Thursday at home against Western Oregon.

