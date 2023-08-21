Lack of accessible child care options continues in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Leaders with the Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative said affordable options for working parents, as well as businesses, remain a challenge.

The SFCC was tasked with looking at ongoing issues in local child care and has compiled a set of recommendations to help solve the growing childcare crisis. These include creating more career pathways in the child care industry, expanding early education grants and improving family-friendly workplace policies.

At a Sioux Falls Rotary Club meeting Monday, Rotarian Brienne Maner discussed the recommendations with Kerri Tietgen, CEO of EMBE; Karen Rieck, Founder of Mrs. Karen’s Childcare and Preschool; and Rotarian Rana DeBoer, CVO of Volt Strategy and SFCC Coordinator.

Tietgen said she is hopeful about business and nonprofit leaders starting to recognize the impact child care has on the economy and community.

“Today, the business community, our legislators, are hearing it every day — that this is creating a problem, and so I think we understand the problem that we’re feeling across the board. Now it’s coming to the solutions,” said Tietgen.

According to a report from the SFCC, child care in Sioux Falls costs over $11,000 a year.

“It has become unaffordable for the chosen Susie’s of the world to go to work and...that’s our next generation. They did everything we told them to do and went to school and they got a career they created this wonderful family and the world that they’re facing right now is it’s not sustainable,” said Tietgen.

