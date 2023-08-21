Avera Medical Minute
Lahaina couple recounts wildfire & discusses family support in South Dakota

As residents in Lahaina continue to feel impacts from devastating wildfires, residents in Sioux Falls are looking for way to step up.
As residents in Lahaina continue to feel impacts from devastating wildfires, residents in Sioux Falls are looking for way to step up.
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As residents in Lahaina continue to feel impacts from devastating wildfires, residents in Sioux Falls are looking for way to step up.

Luxmi and Michael Quall are originally from South Dakota and still have family in the area.

They decided to move to Lahaina in 2016 after Luxmi took a position as a teacher there.

She shared her account of the day as the wildfires broke out while she was picking her husband up at work.

“We were watching these powerlines and poles just going like this and going down the highway I see a second fire, this is the fire that is going to take the rest of Lahaina,” said Luxmi Quall, Lahaina resident.

She said that was the moment she knew they had to evacuate.

“You could tell something wasn’t good and I kept telling him, hey we have to go,” said Luxmi.

Luxmi eventually learned the true impact this fire would have.

“We lost everything, and maybe there’s a miracle chance that we’ll find our dog, but I don’t think that is going to happen,” said Luxmi.

Now, looking for ways to wrap her head around the tragedy.

“There is no perfect way to handle it, but it just seems like there could have been more measures that could have properly been handled,” said Luxmi.

With heartbreaking fears as a teacher.

“When we finally open school who’s going to be there and who’s not going to be there and who isn’t going to be alive,” said Luxmi.

Upon hearing about the devastation, family members of Luxmi and Michael stepped up by creating a GoFundMe.

“I knew we had a lot of friends and family who were just wanting to help but we didn’t have a good way of doing so,” said Courtney Weber, Sioux Falls resident.

She said she is shocked by the amount of support they have already received.

“It’s kind of a foundation of the Midwest, we just always do what we can to support others and them being from South Dakota and Minnesota we just wanted to show them that there’s people here thinking about them and wanting to help,” said Weber.

For more information of reputable places to donate you can follow the links at

https://www.gofundme.com/f/mike-and-lakshmi-lahaina-fire?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_lmgs+mike-and-lakshmi-lahaina-fire

Hawaii Region | American Red Cross

